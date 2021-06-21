Here are Bank of America’s top internet stock picks for the second half

American multinational technology company Google logo seen at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc.

It has been a disappointing first half of the year for tech stocks, but Bank of America is bullish on some of the biggest names in the space over the next six months.

The Nasdaq Composite has lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, and the Invesco QQQ Trust has gained about 9% — a significant cooldown from 2020.

Bank of America tech analysts Justin Post and Nat Schindler released on Monday a preview of the second half of the year, saying in a note to clients that the themes tech investors need to watch are the economic reopening, regulation and interest rates.