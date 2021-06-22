Why bitcoin briefly crashed under $30,000 after China's crypto crackdown: CNBC After Hours

Bitcoin's brief drop below the symbolic price threshold of $30,000 on Tuesday has reignited talk of a crypto winter. It doesn't help that cryptocurrencies like dogecoin, XRP and others saw sharp drops in the last 24 hours.

But experts tell CNBC that bitcoin's fundamentals are good, and the market conditions in 2021 are very different than the last big crypto crash in 2018.

"We are far from a bear market, only traders are freaking out over technicals seen on exchanges like volumes and price action," said popular on-chain analyst and statistician Willy Woo.