China's renewed crypto crackdown wipes nearly $300 billion off the market as bitcoin slides

GUANGZHOU, China — China's renewed crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry has wiped off nearly $300 billion in value from the total digital currency market since Friday, when a major bitcoin mining hub ordered miners to shut down operations. Bitcoin was down around 6.6% at $32,735.71 at around 10:47 p.m. ET, coming off its 24-hour low of $31,179.05, according to CoinDesk data. Over the past few days, China has stepped up its efforts to rein in the country's cryptocurrency industry.

Mining ban, PBOC warning

On Friday, authorities in China's Sichuan province, ordered cryptocurrency miners to shut down their operations, according to multiple media reports. Sichuan is one of the biggest bitcoin mining centers in China. Many bitcoin mines in the southwestern Chinese province were closed as of Sunday, according to state-backed tabloid the Global Times.