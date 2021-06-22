Stifel upgrades CrowdStrike to buy, says cybersecurity stock can rally more than 25%

CrowdStrike's rapid growth doesn't show signs of slowing down any time soon, and it should lead to significant upside for its stock, according to investment firm Stifel.

The cybersecurity stock was one of the hottest bets on Wall Street in 2020, but shares retreated earlier this year and are now flat versus their early-February levels.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying in a note to clients on Monday evening that the company was still early in its growth stage.