European markets set to inch higher, tracking global sentiment after Wall Street rebound

LONDON — European stocks are set for a modestly higher open Tuesday, tracking sentiment in Asia-Pacific and the U.S. after Wall Street arrested the slide triggered by a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve.

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to climb around 22 points to 7,084, Germany's DAX is expected to add around 36 points to 15,639 and France's CAC 40 is seen around 24 points higher at 6,627, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific bounced back on Tuesday as Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 3% to recover most of Monday's losses, as markets throughout the region broadly advanced.

Stateside, futures contracts tied to the major U.S. indexes moved slightly higher in early premarket trade Tuesday, after a bumper start to the week saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average surge 586.89 points to notch its best day since March.