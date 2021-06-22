Final round of 2021 U.S. Open draws 5.7 million viewers, most-viewed golf event on NBC since 2018

Jon Rahm celebrates with the trophy after winning he U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

The 121st U.S. Open Championship at Torrey Pines golf course averaged 5.7 million viewers for the final round on Sunday, according to NBC Sports.

Spain native Jon Rahm won the event, his first PGA Tour major and sixth victory in his career. Rahm, now ranked the No. 1 golf in the world, took home $2.25 million of the $12.5 million purse. In his career, he's won $28 million.

Louis Oosthuizen finished second and made roughly $1.3 million. Dustin Johnson, now ranked No. 2 golfer in the world, finished tied for 17th at the 2021 U.S. Open. Johnson made $125,363.

NBC said viewership peaked at 8.9 million in the 8 p.m. hour, making it the second-most watched U.S. Open in five years. It was also the most-viewed golf event on the network since the 2018 Tour Championship. That event averaged 5.8 million viewers in the final round and featured golf superstar Tiger Woods.

Viewership for the 2021 broadcast was also 76% higher than the 2020 U.S. Open, which was played last September due to the pandemic. Coverage from Thursday through Sunday on NBC and Golf Channel averaged 3.1 million viewers.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were the two featured golfers heading into the U.S. Open, as the two are engaged in a golfer's feud. Koepka finished tied fourth, taking home approximately $498,000. DeChambeau, who won the 2020 event, finished tied for 26th ($87,941). Rory McIlroy finished tied seventh ($306,893).

Disclosure: NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, also the parent company of CNBC.