First day of Amazon Prime Day draws most online spending so far in 2021, Adobe says

Workers retrieve boxes at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., on Monday, June 21, 2021.

The first day of Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day event is expected to have driven the most online sales over a 24-hour period so far this year, according to new data released Tuesday.

Sales during the first 24 hours of Amazon's megasale, which kicked off at 3 a.m. ET on Monday, are set to surpass $5.6 billion, representing 8.7% growth year over year, according to an index tracked by Adobe Analytics, which looks at more than 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites and over 100 million items across 18 product categories.

Monday's spending also surpassed the $5.1 billion that consumers spent online over Thanksgiving Day last year, Adobe said.

However, Adobe isn't comparing this year's Prime Day shopping extravaganza to last year's, which occurred in October. The event had traditionally taken place in July until the Covid pandemic forced a delay. And this year, Amazon shifted the deals slightly sooner so that Prime Day would fall during what is typically a shopping lull in the second quarter.

Businesses including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl's have been offering competing markdowns this week.