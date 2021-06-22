'It's out of control.' Airlines, flight attendants want stiffer penalties for unruly passengers

Air travel demand is rising, and so is bad behavior on flights. Now airline industry groups, flight attendants and lawmakers want the government to do more to stop it.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has received about 3,000 reports of unruly passenger behavior from airlines since the start of the year. The agency implemented a "zero-tolerance" policy and threatened fines of up to $35,000 earlier this year, after a series of politically-motivated incidents on flights and airports around the time of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FAA has so far recommended civil penalties topping $360,000, according to airline industry figures, though recent agency releases describe incidents that allegedly occurred back in February, meaning there are likely more cases, and fines, yet to be disclosed.

Flight attendant unions say their members have been subjected to insults and yelling from passengers, some of them intoxicated, and in some rare cases violence. A Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth after she was allegedly punched by a passenger while working a flight last month, according to the labor union. Several captains had to divert or turn planes around this year because of disruptive or violent incidents on board.

"It's out of control," said Paul Hartshorn, spokesman for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents American Airlines' more than 20,000 cabin crew members. "It's really coming to the point where we have to defend ourselves."

Airline executives note that the cases are rare considering the number passengers they are carrying. Transportation Security Administration airport screenings recently topped 2 million a day, the highest since before coronavirus was declared a pandemic in mid-March 2020.

But the issue adds to flight attendants' stress after a year of job insecurity and health concerns from working in a pandemic, said Sara Nelson, a prominent labor leader and international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, the largest flight attendant union with some 50,000 members across more than a dozen airlines.

"Even if it doesn't rise to the level of a physical altercation, just the constant bickering and name-calling and disrespect, that wears away at people," she said.

Most of the cases are related to passengers' refusal to wear masks on board, which the Biden administration mandated earlier this year, though airlines have required it since early in the pandemic. The administration extended it through mid-September.

There isn't one single reason behind the incidents, but entitlement is a common thread in displays of anger, according to Ryan Martin, a psychology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, who has studied anger for about two decades and is the author of "Why We Get Mad: How to Use Your Anger for Positive Change."

"What we know is that entitlement is correlated with anger, meaning the more entitled you are the angrier you get," said Martin.

Another factor behind disruptive behavior could be readily available examples of others acting similarly online, he said.

"We've seen lots and lots of example of people losing their cool and having what I would call tantrums in the last year, very publicly," Martin said. "Some of that may have modeled a way of dealing with problems for people that isn't really a healthy, reasonable way to deal with problems."

Increased anxiety returning to travel might also have heightened tensions, he added, though he noted that one of the better indicators for whether someone will turn violent is that they believe in violence to solve problems in the first place.