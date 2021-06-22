Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH believes the future of retail will be mostly in store

Due to social distancing, shoppers wear protective masks while waiting in line outside Louis Vuitton as South Coast Plaza reopens, requiring customers maintain a social distance and wear face masks at South Coast Plaza Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Costa Mesa, CA.

LONDON — There are questions about the future of retail, but French luxury goods giant LVMH has no doubt what it will look like.

"We see the future being two things: being mostly retail stores, because the client experience in a retail store cannot be matched easily online. As of today, I mean, no one has found the sort of miracle formula that would enable clients to enjoy as much online," Jean Jacques Guiony, chief financial officer at LVMH, told CNBC on Monday.

"The second point is also to enrich this experience with online content," he added.

The coronavirus pandemic, and subsequent stay-at-home orders, has led to a significant surge in online shopping and forced many retailers to develop their online offerings at a much faster pace. This dynamic has in turn challenged the need for physical stores.

However, for LVMH, one of the world's biggest luxury brands, the online offering is just "a complement to the physical experience."

Guiony said that most customers who visit in store had previously checked the website and could have bought the items they wanted there.

"They get a lot of information, but they come to the store because the store experience is something that cannot be matched on the internet," he told CNBC's Charlotte Reed.