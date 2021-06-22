Chaos has arrived in the NCAA and athletes will need to learn their fair market value following Supreme Court ruling

Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs moves the ball against Tyger Campbell #10 of the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four semifinal game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Trevor Brown Jr | NCAA Photos | Getty Images

Educational benefits. It's the one term that appears to separate amateurism at the college level sports and professional leagues. On Monday, the Supreme Court sided with student-athletes when it affirmed lower court rulings that antitrust law prevented the NCAA from restricting payments to athletes for items related to the benefit of their education, including compensation for internships. The case was initially brought by Shawne Alston, a former West Virginia running back, and other student-athletes. And essentially, the ruling means the NCAA can no longer regulate reimbursable items that student-athletes get. Meanwhile, schools will need to decide what is reimbursable under educational benefits. Attorney Irwin Kishner called the ruling an additional "erosion of the NCAA's monopoly of collegiate and amateur sports." And with states ready to enforce players being compensated for their intellectual property -- including their name, image, and likeness, or NIL -- "It's two wins for the athletes," Kishner said.

Opening Pandora's box?

Kishner, the executive chairman of Herrick's law firm sports group, said Monday's ruling allows universities to better support student-athletes with resources and "encourage schools to have a lot more reimbursable educational costs." But defining educational benefits is the new challenge. The Supreme Court left that part up to the NCAA and schools to figure out. But again, paid internships would be allowed after the ruling. For example, if a top football player is a finance major at a superior Division 1 program and offered a $300,000 internship at a Wall Street firm run by a school alum –- is it truly related to education? Kishner predicted possible "bidding wars between institutions whose main purpose is to provide higher education to their students. And now they're going to be focusing on building these programs and spending big money to entice the best players and have the most competitive programs." Len Elmore, a former National Basketball Association player, said "institutional integrity" will be critical. Elmore is a professor at Columbia University and agreed with the ruling. He added student-athletes should be compensated in some fashion. But if specific compensation is used to land top recruits, things can get dangerous and unfair. "I can hear Pandora's box creaking," Elmore said. "So much can be defined with educational benefit."

Clemson Tigers Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) fakes a handoff to Clemson Tigers Running Back Travis Etienne (9) during the first quarter of the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Syracuse Orange on September 14, 2019, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY. Gregory Fisher | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

Getting fair market value