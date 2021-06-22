Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: GameStop, MicroVision, Sanderson Farms & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

GameStop (GME) – The videogame retailer's stock jumped 6.8% in the premarket after it had announced it had completed a previously announced sale of 5 million common shares, raising $1.126 billion.

MicroVision (MVIS) – MicroVision shares slid 10.8% in the premarket after the laser technology company said it would sell up to $140 million of stock "from time to time" and use the funds for general corporate purposes.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) – Sanderson Farms is exploring a possible sale, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said the poultry producer has already drawn interest from suitors such as agricultural investment firm Continental Grain. The stock surged 10% in premarket action.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) – Torchlight shares gained another 4.9% in premarket trading after soaring 58% in Monday's trading. The oil and gas producer is among the stocks getting increased social media attention on sites like Reddit and Stocktwits.

Alphabet (GOOGL) – The European Union has opened a formal antitrust probe of Google's digital ad practices. Part of the investigation will cover some of the same areas involved in a case filed by several U.S. states against the Alphabet operation last year.

Korn Ferry (KFY) – The consulting firm reported quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the consensus estimate of 98 cents a share. Revenue topped Wall Street forecasts as well, boosted by its services that help businesses with organizational issues.

Plug Power (PLUG) – The alternative energy provider lost 12 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 8 cents a share loss analysts were expecting. Revenue also came in below estimates. The company said it was hurt by short-term issues – such as hydrogen shortages and the Texas freeze – which are abating in the current quarter. Plug Power shares gained 1.4% in premarket trading.

Boeing (BA) – Boeing announced the departure of lobbyist and political strategist Tim Keating. No reason was given for Keating's departure, though the company said a search is underway for a permanent replacement. Keating was a key figure helping Boeing navigate the crisis that followed two fatal crashes of the company's 737 Max jet.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Delta plans to hire 1,000 more pilots by next summer, according to an internal company memo. The move comes amid a rebound in travel, with Delta saying the leisure travel is already back to pre-pandemic levels and business travel is picking up as well.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) – Lordstown remains on watch today following a 5.5% Monday drop. The electric vehicle maker's executive chairman Angela Strand said the company is "evaluating strategic partners" as part of its search for new funding.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil is denying a Bloomberg report that it plans to cut 5% to 10% of its office workforce annually over the next three to five years. Exxon told CNBC it is merely going through its annual employee assessments, which are unrelated to workforce reductions.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) – CrowdStrike was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel Financial, which points to the cybersecurity company's potential to increase profit margins and its ability to acquire new customers. CrowdStrike gained 2.8% in the premarket.