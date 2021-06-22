YouTube secures a big win in the EU over copyright

YouTube's logo is seen against the flag of the European Union.

LONDON — The European Union's top court on Tuesday ruled that Google's YouTube and other online platforms should not be held liable for copyright-infringing uploads in certain situations.

As things stand, online platforms "do not, in principle, themselves make a communication to the public of copyright-protected content illegally posted online by users of those platforms," the European Court of Justice said.

However, YouTube and other platforms could still be held liable if it "has specific knowledge that protected content is available illegally on its platform and refrains from expeditiously deleting it or blocking access to it," the ECJ added.

The EU recently introduced copyright reforms aimed at making its rules fit for the digital age. One part of the law which drew significant controversy at the time meant that YouTube, Facebook and other platforms would have to install filters to block users from sharing copyrighted material.

Tuesday's ruling focuses on old copyright rules in the bloc. The case arose from a lawsuit from music producer Frank Peterson against YouTube over the uploading of recordings in 2008 over which he claimed to hold the rights.