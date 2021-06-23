Biden to replace leader of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac after high court's ruling

Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Mark Calabria testifies on Capitol Hill during a committee hearing on "Housing Finance Reform: Next Steps" in Washington, DC, September 10, 2019.

The Biden administration will replace the leader of a massive U.S. housing finance agency following the Supreme Court's ruling that its current structure is unconstitutional.

The White House is moving forward to replace Mark Calabria as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an administration official told CNBC.

The official said that, in light of the Supreme Court's decision, President Joe Biden will seek a new head of the FHFA who better reflects the administration's values.

The decision to oust Calabria became clear after the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 on Wednesday that the housing agency should be more accountable to the Oval Office. Until Wednesday's ruling, the FHFA director could be removed by the president only "for cause."

Akin to a similar decision last year concerning the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the court's decision on Wednesday will give Biden and future presidents the authority to remove the head of the agency at any time.

Later Wednesday, Calabria acknowledged the high court's decision and wished his successor luck.