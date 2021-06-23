Cathie Wood bought 1 million shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during crypto's drop below $30,000

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood took advantage of the volatility in bitcoin on Tuesday, buying up shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Coinbase.

Wood — known for taking advantage of dips in her highest conviction picks —purchased 1,046,002 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF on Tuesday, a position worth roughly $12 million based on Grayscale's closing price of $11.47 per share. Shares of Grayscale closed flat on Tuesday but dropped near $10 per share during the rout in bitcoin.

The founder and CEO of Ark Invest also purchased 214,718 shares of Coinbase in her flagship fund ARK Innovation fund, worth about $47.8 million based on Coinbase's closing price of $222.47 per share. Shares of Coinbase closed down just 0.6% on Tuesday, but the stock dropped as low as $210 per share during the trading day.