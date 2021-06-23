Health and Science
CDC finds more cases of rare heart inflammation than expected after Covid vaccine shots
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tami Chappell | Reuters
There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received Pfizer's or Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, according to a CDC presentation slide published Wednesday ahead of an advisory meeting.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is holding a meeting to discuss rare, but higher-than-expected, reports of myocarditis or pericarditis in 16- to-24-year-olds after receiving the mRNA vaccines. Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is the inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.