China's crackdown on big tech will last for a while, BlackRock says. Here's what they're buying instead

A CCTV security camera is seen in front of the Alibaba Group headquarters on April 10, 2021, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.

BEIJING — The Chinese government's crackdown on big technology companies will likely last for a few years, which means those stocks aren't a buy for now, a BlackRock portfolio manager said Wednesday.

Since autumn, regulators have ramped up scrutiny on the country's tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent. After years of relatively unrestrained rapid growth, becoming some of the biggest companies in the world, the corporations now face fines and new rules aimed at curbing monopolistic practices.

"This regulatory cycle is long-lasting compared to 2018," Lucy Liu, portfolio manager for global emerging markets equities at BlackRock, said during a mid-year Asia investment outlook event.

In contrast with that period of increased scrutiny, which ran for about six months to a year, she said that this time, "we think it's going to be a multi-year cycle."