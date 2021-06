CNBC's "Halftime Report" is bringing its segment "Ask Halftime" to CNBC Pro.

The contributors answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers, including what could trigger a move in AMD's stock, how reopening will affect Wynn and whether to hold or sell Cleveland Hills.

Jon Najarian, co-founder of MarketRebellion.com, said Las Vegas is going to come "roaring back in the fall" and will benefit casino stock Wynn.