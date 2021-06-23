CNBC Pro

Three key factors investors should watch for when Darden Restaurants reports earnings on Thursday

Amelia Lucas@Thxamelian
Diners wearing protective masks wait outside an Olive Garden restaurant in Thornton, Colorado, on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Darden Restaurants will report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings before the bell on Thursday, giving investors more insight into how its full-service restaurants are bouncing back from the pandemic.

Like most casual and fine dining restaurants, the Olive Garden parent saw its sales plunge over the past year as diners stayed home. Surging takeout sales from LongHorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden were a rare bright spot, giving investors hope about Darden's future.

On March 13, 2020 – when then-President Donald Trump declared Covid-19 a national emergency – Darden Restaurants' stock closed at $65.32. Since then, shares of the dining giant have more than doubled, trading at about $135 apiece on Wednesday.

