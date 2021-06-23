Euro zone business activity surges by its fastest rate in 15 years

A couple of tourists looks at the Balos beach and its lagoon in the north west of the island of Crete, on May 13, 2021.

LONDON — Euro zone business activity has grown at its fastest pace in 15 years this month, according to preliminary data released Wednesday.

The 19 economies have recently taken different steps to reopen their economies as the vaccination programs continue to accelerate. France has, for instance, lifted a night curfew and the need to wear a face mask outdoors. Italians are now able to have their coffee standing at a counter, as is their tradition, after indoor dining resumed. In addition, more tourists are now being welcomed into the region.

IHS Markit's flash composite PMI for the euro zone, which looks at activity across both manufacturing and services, hit 59.2 in June versus 57.1 in May. A reading above 50 represents an expansion in economic activity.

"The eurozone economy is booming at a pace not seen for 15 years as businesses report surging demand, with the upturn becoming increasingly broad-based, spreading from manufacturing to encompass more service sectors, especially consumer-facing firms," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement.

The European Central Bank estimated earlier this month that the euro zone would grow at a rate of 4.6% this year and 4.7% next year — a stronger outlook from its March assessment.

However, economic uncertainty remains, notably due to the delta coronavirus variant which is leading to higher infections, and also labor market shortages — even in nations with a relatively high unemployment rate.