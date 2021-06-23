Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily to shut down operations by midnight

The logos of Next Media and Apple Daily seen on their headquarters in Hong Kong on June 22, 2021.

Embattled Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily said Wednesday it will cease operations from midnight — just hours after police arrested another employee for allegedly breaching the controversial national security law.

The pressure on Apple Daily leading up to its closure has raised concerns over press freedom in Hong Kong — a semi-autonomous region under Chinese rule.

It comes on the heels of a controversial national security law that came into force last year, which Beijing says is aimed at prohibiting secession, subversion of state power, terrorism activities and foreign interference.

Apple Daily said in a statement that its last print edition will be published on Thursday, and its website will not be updated from midnight. Earlier, the newspaper's publisher Next Digital said in a separate statement that the newspaper will shut down no later than Saturday due to "current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong."

The newspaper has come under increasing pressure since its owner, media tycoon Jimmy Lai who is a strong critic of the Chinese central government, was arrested last year under the national security law. Lai is now in jail and some of his assets were frozen.