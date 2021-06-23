India's Covid cases top 30 million as economist warns against reopening too quickly

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination center, on June 10, 2021 in New Delhi, India.

India has reported more than 30 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started last year.

Government data showed there were 50,848 infections recorded over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, bringing the total reported cases to 30.02 million. The reported daily death toll was 1,358.

The United States is the only country in the world that has reported more cases than India.

The South Asian nation suffered a devastating second wave when reported coronavirus cases spiked between February and early May. It left hospitals overwhelmed and medical necessities like oxygen and medicines in short supply.

A highly contagious variant of the coronavirus — known as the delta variant — was first reported in India and is reportedly partially responsible for the rapid rise in cases there.

It has since spread rapidly around the world and is found in more than 80 countries. The World Health Organization said delta is becoming the dominant variant of the disease worldwide.