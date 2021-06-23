Philadelphia 76ers 'bullish' on All-Star Ben Simmons, but his NBA market value is down

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during Round 2, Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on June 20, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jesse D. Garrabrant | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are "bullish" on All-Star point guard Ben Simmons after struggling in their recent National Basketball Association playoff series, which damaged his value around the league. Simmons, 24, is in the middle of a sports public relations nightmare following his performance against the Atlanta Hawks. The co-franchise star averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists and shot an abysmal 15-of-45 from the free-throw line. Simmons was passive on the offensive end. He appeared to want no part in shooting the ball from a distance, and at critical moments in Game 7, seemed to avoid the foul-line by passing the ball. Following the loss, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was asked if Simmons could play his current position for a championship-caliber team in today's National Basketball Association. Rivers had no answer. And a peek on social media, the team's fanbase doesn't seem to trust this part of the process. After Simmons' struggles on national TV in the playoffs, where clutch performances are highly valued, what's his NBA market value? And can Daryl Morey, the Sixers' president of basketball operations, pull off the NBA trade heist –earning the advantage in a Simmons package?

What's wrong with Simmons?

Morey spoke to the media Tuesday after the Sixers' collapse against the Hawks Sunday. The team fell in a Game 7 at home and blew double-digit leads in two of the last four contests in the series. One former NBA coach pointed to Rivers' failure to adjust and suggested Hawks coach Nate McMillan out-mastered him. And Rivers' history of coaching teams that blew series leads didn't favor him in that discussion. Still, Simmons felt the majority of the fanbase's wrath, even among NBA greats like Shaquille O'Neal. The chatter in basketball circles suggests Simmons doesn't work on his game enough. Scouts go back to his days at LSU and mention Simmons hasn't improved since his NBA debut in 2017. They also point out his reluctance to shoot. Some believe Simmons' shot mechanics are broken. A former player turned NBA broadcaster disagreed, though. Discussing the matter on the condition of remaining anonymous to speak freely, the ex-player pointed out that Simmons showcases his shooting on gamedays before the majority of fans arrive at arenas. In these moments, Simmons shoots with ease and makes his 3-point attempts. The broadcaster suggested it's a mental block. But does Simmons have any incentive to improve?

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons (25) drives to the net as Guangzhou Loong-Lions' Yongpeng Zhang defends and Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, right, watches during the first half of an NBA exhibition basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke | AP

Simmons is in the first of a five-year contract valued at $177 million that will pay him $33 million next season. Rival executives suggest the Sixers paid that price too early and before Simmons truly improved his game. One long-time team executive added Simmons' character and attitude will be tested this summer. But in situations like this, and considering the sports market, Simmons' return to Philadelphia could do more harm than good. Corporate partners may elect not to activate team sponsorships with Simmons' image since Sixers consumers aren't favoring him. And should Simmons return without notable improvements to his jumper – and confidence – the wrath could get worst. "He may not be the right image right now for you," said sports marketing executive Tony Ponturo. He added if a team or player's "performance is bad, you don't want their bad performance rubbing off on your product's perception of performance." Ponturo also noted team partners may avoid products that feature Simmons, fearing he could be traded and they'd be stuck with "wasted material." Morey didn't commit and declined to address Simmons' future when asked if Simmons will be on the roster for the start of the 2021-22 season. "We have a very strong group we believe in," he said. "None of us can predict the future of what's going to happen in any place." Morey later added, "we're going to do what's best for the 76ers to give us the best chance to win the championship with every single player on the roster."

Sports agent Rich Paul looks on after the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Arena on March 11, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Michael Reaves | Getty Images

Getting on the same page