SEC Chair Gensler is taking a deeper look at ESG investing issues

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is fleshing out his thoughts on climate risk and human capital disclosure.

The SEC recently concluded a public comment period on expanding corporate climate disclosures. It has also launched a climate and ESG enforcement task force.

In a speech for London City Week today, Gensler said the SEC has received more than 400 unique comment letters on environment, social and governance issues.

Now he is starting to examine more closely what kind of information the SEC may be looking for.

He has asked his staff to look into a range of more specific metrics, such as greenhouse gas emissions, to determine which are most relevant to investors.

Gensler also wants to know if companies are living up to any commitments they have already made on climate-related issues.

"Further, I've asked staff to consider potential requirements for companies that have made forward-looking climate commitments, or that have significant operations in jurisdictions with national requirements to achieve specific, climate-related targets," he said.