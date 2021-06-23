Gary Kelly, chief executive officer of Southwest Airlines Co., speaks during an event inside the new Southwest Airlines Co. international terminal at the William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas.

Southwest Airlines is replacing Gary Kelly as CEO next year with company veteran Robert Jordan, the airline said Wednesday.

Kelly will hold the role of executive chairman until "at least" 2026, the company said.

Kelly, 66, has been CEO since 2004, helming the Dallas-based airline during the financial crisis and more recently, the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.