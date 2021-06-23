Vimeo gets analyst love, and two traders weigh in on whether it’s a buy

One recently public stock is generating attention.

Vimeo, the video software-as-a-service stock, was named Tuesday as Cowen's best small to midcap stock idea. Analysts there are getting bullish on increasing enterprise adoption. That name has had a rough stretch, though, since its spinoff from IAC in May.

Delano Saporu, founder of New Street Advisors, is not jumping in yet, but multiple tailwinds have him keeping a close eye on the stock.

"I do like some of the trends that Vimeo has on the upside. One … the total addressable market, the content creation, video creation is growing," Saporu told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "Another thing that I think is really strong is their revenue, their top side subscriber growth. That is really growing and trending really, really strong. They also have a very high number of average revenue per user, which is $233 per user."

Like Cowen, Saporu also sees opportunity in its enterprise unit, pointing to relationships with clients Amazon, Intuit and Softbank, among others.

"I definitely think as an investor, you should be watching this stock and looking for an opportunity to buy, especially after the drop when they first debuted," Saporu said.

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Capital, says Vimeo's trading action since going public has him steering clear for now.

"It does make way for a good potential investment down the road, but as an investor, I'm not so interested in it right here. It hasn't performed since it was spun out. There may be some trading opportunities and I'll be watching for that," Baruch said during the same interview.

He said its gap down below $52 leads to a potential drop as low as $52. He also said a retest of the May 28 low at $38 is possible. Vimeo closed Tuesday at $42.88.

"There's so many great software stocks out right now with so much great momentum I don't think you need to try to choose this one here right now," Baruch said.

Baruch pointed to Microsoft, Adobe and his top pick, Salesforce, as his favorite software-as-a-service alternatives to Vimeo.

"Salesforce broke out of a downtrend. I think it looks very good right here, it's still about 20% from its record high almost and I think that's really good value," he said.