Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Amazon, FedEx, McDonald's & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • JPMorgan downgrades Carvana to neutral from overweight.
  • Citi upgrades United Rentals to buy from neutral.
  • Citi opens a positive catalyst watch on Verizon.
  • Wells Fargo reiterates Netflix as overweight.
  • Wells Fargo reiterates McDonald's as overweight.
  • Morgan Stanley names Alcoa a top pick.
  • Telsey reiterates Amazon as overweight.
  • Canaccord downgrades Plug Power to hold from buy.
  • KeyBanc upgrades Parker-Hannifin to overweight from sector weight.
  • Deutsche Bank initiates Carrier as buy.
  • Cowen names Under Armour a best idea.
  • Goldman Sachs adds Intercontinental Exchange to the conviction buy list.
  • Barclays reiterates FedEx as overweight.
  • Jefferies reiterates Charles Schwab as buy.
  • Telsey reiterates Peloton as outperform.
  • Goldman Sachs reiterates Micron as buy.
A McDonald's restaurant is pictured in Encinitas, California.
Mike Blake | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

