Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Amazon, FedEx, McDonald's & more

Key Points
- JPMorgan downgrades Carvana to neutral from overweight.
- Citi upgrades United Rentals to buy from neutral.
- Citi opens a positive catalyst watch on Verizon.
- Wells Fargo reiterates Netflix as overweight.
- Wells Fargo reiterates McDonald's as overweight.
- Morgan Stanley names Alcoa a top pick.
- Telsey reiterates Amazon as overweight.
- Canaccord downgrades Plug Power to hold from buy.
- KeyBanc upgrades Parker-Hannifin to overweight from sector weight.
- Deutsche Bank initiates Carrier as buy.
- Cowen names Under Armour a best idea.
- Goldman Sachs adds Intercontinental Exchange to the conviction buy list.
- Barclays reiterates FedEx as overweight.
- Jefferies reiterates Charles Schwab as buy.
- Telsey reiterates Peloton as outperform.
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Micron as buy.
A McDonald's restaurant is pictured in Encinitas, California.
Mike Blake | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: