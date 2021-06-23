Top Zomato shareholder won't sell all its stake in Indian start-up's upcoming IPO

In this article NAUKRI-IN

A Zomato Delivery boy keeps adjusts a food order in his Delivery bike amid Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic in New Delhi, India on 08 November 2020. Nasir Kachroo | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Zomato stakeholders

Info Edge was the first institutional investor to back Zomato and currently holds around 18% stake in the start-up. Other shareholders include ride-hailing giant Uber, Alibaba affiliate Ant Group and Singapore state investor Temasek. "What we have announced is that we can go up to $100 million," he said referring to the amount of Zomato shares Info Edge could sell. "We still have the option to even not do $100 million." "Most of our holding is likely to continue in Zomato, so, we will remain invested in them," Thakkar said. Thakkar declined to reveal when Zomato's IPO might happen.

He said that whatever windfall Info Edge gets from the offering will be added to existing funds that will likely be deployed into the firm's operating businesses and may be used to buy or take a strategic minority stake in potential medium-sized companies. Info Edge will look mostly at tech start-ups or "anything which has a sizeable market and which can disrupt the existing market," he added.

