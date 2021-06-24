Asia-Pacific stocks set for opening slip after S&P 500 ends winning streak on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for opening declines on Thursday after the S&P 500 on Wall Street snapped its two-day winning streak overnight.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,785 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,730. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,874.89.

Australian stocks also looked poised to fall at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 7,170, versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,298.50.