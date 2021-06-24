Asia-Pacific stocks set for opening slip after S&P 500 ends winning streak on Wall Street
- Futures pointed to opening declines for stocks in Japan and Australia.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for opening declines on Thursday after the S&P 500 on Wall Street snapped its two-day winning streak overnight.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,785 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,730. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,874.89.
Australian stocks also looked poised to fall at the open, with the SPI futures contract at 7,170, versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,298.50.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 slipped 0.11% to 4,241.84, ending a two-day winning streak. Still, the index sits 0.4% from an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 71.34 points to 33,945.59 while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.13% to 14,271.73.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.802 after an earlier recovery from below 91.7.
The Japanese yen traded at 110.97 per dollar, having weakened earlier this week from below 110 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7574, above levels below $0.752 seen earlier in the week.