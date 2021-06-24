Bank of England holds policy steady, hints at inflation concerns

A passageway near the Bank of England (BOE) in the City of London, U.K., on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The Bank of England on Thursday kept its monetary policy unchanged, but vowed to monitor rising inflation as the U.K. economy emerges from its Covid-induced slump.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the main lending rate at a historic low of 0.1%, and a majority voted to maintain asset purchases at the current level of £895 billion ($1.24 trillion).

The Bank noted that "developments in global GDP growth have been somewhat stronger than anticipated, particularly in advanced economies" since its last report in May.

It added that global price pressures have picked up further, but suggested that financial market measures of inflation expectations show that this near-term strength is expected to be transitory.

Looking forward, it stated that the committee's central expectation is that the economy will experience a temporary period of strong GDP growth and above-target inflation, "after which growth and inflation will fall back."

However, it added: "There are two-sided risks around this central path, and it is possible that near-term upward pressure on prices could prove somewhat larger than expected. Taking together the evidence from financial market measures and surveys of households, businesses and professional forecasters, the Committee judges that UK inflation expectations remain well anchored."

The MPC has not altered its policy settings since Nov. 5, 2020, when it increased its bond purchase target from £745 billion to its current £895 billion, while the 0.1% Bank Rate has remained unchanged since March 2020.

U.K. consumer price inflation came in at 2.1% in May, exceeding forecasts and surpassing the bank's 2% target for the first time in almost two years, while core inflation rose from 1.3% in April to 2% in May.

While the market was not expecting any changes to policy on Thursday, the Bank's view of inflationary pressures and clues about its future tightening schedule were in sharp focus. These CPI figures represented a sharper incline than previously expected by the Bank, according to minutes from the last meeting.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last week surprised the market with a hawkish shift, upping its inflation expectations and bringing forward its rate hike schedule to project two increases in 2023.