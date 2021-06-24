Bipartisan infrastructure deal will likely omit major climate change measures

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks following a bipartisan meeting with U.S. senators about the proposed framework for the infrastructure bill, at the White House in Washington, June 24, 2021.

White House negotiators and a group of senators struck a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure agreement on Thursday that will likely slash measures to combat climate change and help the U.S. transition to a clean-energy economy.

The narrow infrastructure deal would leave President Joe Biden's proposals on climate change to a separate bill that Democrats could attempt to pass through Congress using reconciliation, a process that doesn't require Republican support.

The second package could also include programs related to child and elder care, education, and health care, in addition to climate change measures, issues that administration officials have called "human infrastructure."

The expected elimination of climate measures in the plan comes as the world grapples with the effects of climate change — including worsening disasters like hurricanes, wildfires and droughts — and scientists urge that immediate action to slash greenhouse emissions is critical to avoid the worst consequences of global warming. Details of the plan are expected to be revealed later on Thursday.

"We made serious compromises on both ends ... We'll see what happens in the reconciliation bill and the budget process," the president said at the White House on Thursday.

The prospect of massing major climate legislation through Congress was a longshot from the beginning, but Democrats had been fighting to keep the president's climate measures in a bipartisan bill. The last major push to pass climate legislation was in 2009, when congressional Democrats failed to pass a carbon-pricing system under former President Barack Obama.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said during a press briefing on Thursday morning that the House would not take up the bipartisan infrastructure bill unless a reconciliation bill is also passed through the Senate.

"House and Senate Democrats are united in that we — in the House — are not bringing [it] to the floor unless both bills pass in the Senate," Pelosi said.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., have vowed to fight against a bipartisan deal without climate change policy unless there would be another future bill that does include it. Markey, in a statement to CNBC earlier this month, said that any proposal that fails to address and invest in climate change mitigation "is in denial."

"If we are not seizing this moment to get our emissions and our clean economy on track, we must reject this deal and work in good faith on a real climate infrastructure package," Markey said.