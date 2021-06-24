A shortage of doctors and nurses has contributed to Japan's slow vaccine rollout, professor says

A shortage of doctors and nurses in Japan's aging population contributed to the country's sluggish Covid vaccine rollout, says Keio University professor Sayuri Shirai.

As of June 21, only 18.3% of Japan's population has received at least one Covid vaccine dose, according to Our World in Data. In comparison, more than 50% of people in the U.S. have received one dose of the vaccine while that figure is even higher in the U.K. at 63.6%.

"In an aging society it's very difficult to find doctors and nurses. And local government, they don't have enough people to administer [the vaccines]. So that delayed this vaccination," Shirai told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.

Countries with aging populations and declining birth rates also risk a critical shortage of workers in the future. A United Nations report from 2019 showed Japan had the world's highest old-age dependency ratio, with the figure expecting to rise even further by 2050.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, a 2017 World Health Organization report noted Japan was facing a "critical shortage of doctors." It also noted that, despite efforts to boost the workforce in this sector, "the declining birth rate in particular is expected to impact on the future population of health care professionals."