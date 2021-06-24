Piper Sandler downgrades Dollar Tree, says inflation will cut into margins

Rising inflation will keep shares of Dollar Tree pinned down over the next year, according to investment firm Piper Sandler.

Inflation readings have consistently beaten expectations in recent weeks, with increased demand from economic reopening creating supply shortages in some industries and companies reporting wage hikes to attract more workers.

Analyst Peter Keith downgraded Dollar Tree to neutral from overweight, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that the discount retailer would be hard-pressed to maintain its performance in this environment.