CNBC Pro

Piper Sandler downgrades Dollar Tree, says inflation will cut into margins

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Pedestrians walk past a Dollar Tree Inc. store in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.
Sean Proctor | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Rising inflation will keep shares of Dollar Tree pinned down over the next year, according to investment firm Piper Sandler.

Inflation readings have consistently beaten expectations in recent weeks, with increased demand from economic reopening creating supply shortages in some industries and companies reporting wage hikes to attract more workers.

Analyst Peter Keith downgraded Dollar Tree to neutral from overweight, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that the discount retailer would be hard-pressed to maintain its performance in this environment.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Amazon, FedEx, McDonald's & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProJPMorgan downgrades Carvana, says rally in the auto retailer needs to take a breather
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs names 10 ‘rapidly’ growing global stocks — and two have an upside of 45%
Lucy Handley
Read More