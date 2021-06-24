Paralympics could pave the way for a 'more inclusive' post-pandemic recovery, experts say

This summer's Tokyo Paralympics present an opportunity for businesses to embrace a vastly underrepresented segment of the workforce and aid the global coronavirus recovery, experts said. The decades-old Games, which showcase the sporting talents of leading disabled athletes, have been instrumental in removing taboos around often "shunned or excluded" members of society, International Paralympic Committee CEO Mike Peters told CNBC. That, in turn, has helped stir up important conversations about how businesses and society at large can better understand and engage the 1.3 billion people globally with a lived experience of disability. "Aside from the fact that it's an incredible moment for athletes, all athletes — Paralympian athletes or Olympian athletes — it's a great moment for us to challenge the perceptions of inclusivity," Caroline Casey, a disability activist and founder of The Valuable 500, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Wednesday.

Why on earth would any business in their right mind leave the value of 15% to 20% of our global population behind, which is a spending power of $13 trillion. Caroline Casey founder, The Valuable 500

That has become especially important after the coronavirus pandemic, which has exposed the "gross inequity and injustice" suffered by people with disabilities, said Casey, whose organization helps CEOs initiate and implement diversity and inclusion commitments. Yet, the crisis has also exposed a "glimmer of light," she said, noting that many of the barriers that previously prevented employers from embracing workers with disabilities have now been broken.

Athletes position at the start line during a para athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on May 11, 2021. Bloomberg | Getty Images