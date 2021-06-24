Vegas welcomes its newest casino as recovery from pandemic takes hold

In a city where luck has a lot to do with the outcome, the executives overseeing the Las Vegas Strip's newest property feel like they hit the jackpot. "We were waiting, optimistic that things would get better when we opened," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. "But here we are at 100% [capacity] and everything's going well in Las Vegas, and we're excited to be part of that." Following years of construction and the still-present threat of a global pandemic, the massive $4.3 billion Resorts World Casino opens for business this week at a crucial time for Las Vegas, which is rebounding from an economically crippling shutdown. "With all of this pent-up demand and restrictions newly set aside, it just seems like they got lucky," said Steve Hill, head of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Resorts World is the first new resort on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade. Source: Resorts World Las Vegas

The first newly built casino along the Strip in a decade features all the bells and whistles visitors have come to expect from a luxury property, including a 117,000-square-foot casino floor, on-site sportsbook and 1,800-square-foot infinity pool. The company has announced an A-list lineup of entertainment featuring Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. However, Malaysia-based Genting Berhad, the parent company of Resorts World, hopes its technology will set it apart from competitors. The company is touting its newest property as the city's "most technologically advanced casino." It has announced a slew of partnerships, which will allow guests the option of mobile payments for everything at the resort — even at the betting tables. It also invested heavily in security and will be the first to use radio-frequency identification, or RFID, embedded chips to help account for gaming activity. "We've integrated and created what we believe to be industry-leading cashless wagering technology where guests can play in a slot machine using cashless wagering from their phone within their app, and they can go and do the same in a table," said Rick Hutchins, Resorts World senior vice president of casino operations. Gamblers will be able to load money onto their digital wallets using on-site kiosks to deposit cash or digitally by linking to a bank account, credit card or PayPal. Another eventual source of funding is cryptocurrency. Sibella said the company is working with crypto exchange Gemini, owned by the Winklevoss twins, to explore how guests may someday gamble and pay for property amenities and dining with digital currencies.

Resorts World includes a 117-thousand square foot casino. Source: Resorts World Las Vegas