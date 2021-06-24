Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nike, FedEx, Bank of America and more

The Nike logo is seen on the Nike store on February 22, 2021 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nike —Shares of the shoe giant popped about 5% in extended trading on Thursday following its better-than-expected quarterly results. Nike reported earnings of 93 cents per share, outpacing Refinitiv estimates by 42 cents. Revenue came in at $12.34 billion, topping estimates of $11.01 billion. Digital sales were up 41% since last year and 147% from two years ago.

FedEx — Shares of the shipping company dropped 4% after hours despite beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. FedEx reported earnings of $5.01 per share on revenue of $22.57 billion. Analysts expected earnings per share of $4.99 on revenue of $21.51 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan — Shares of the major U.S. banks popped in after-hours trading after the Federal Reserve announced the banks could easily withstand a severe recession. The Fed, in releasing the results of its annual stress test, said that all 23 institutions in the 2021 exam remained "well above" minimum required capital levels during a hypothetical economic downturn. Bank of America and Wells Fargo each rose about 1%.