The No. 1 Apple analyst says this is a great long-term buying opportunity for the stock

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Apple at its current level offers a strong buying opportunity for the long term, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Wall Street firm's Apple analyst Katy Huberty — the 2020 No. 1 ranked technology hardware analyst by Institutional Investor — said some investors are concerned about declines in the iPhone's cycle and a downturn in the work-from-home demand. However, Huberty said neither of the concerns are valid.

