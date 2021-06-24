The No. 1 Apple analyst says this is a great long-term buying opportunity for the stock

American multinational technology company Apple logo and store seen in Ginza.
SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images
Apple at its current level offers a strong buying opportunity for the long term, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Wall Street firm's Apple analyst Katy Huberty — the 2020 No. 1 ranked technology hardware analyst by Institutional Investor — said some investors are concerned about declines in the iPhone's cycle and a downturn in the work-from-home demand. However, Huberty said neither of the concerns are valid.