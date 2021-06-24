Why Windows 11 is bringing Android apps to your PC: CNBC After Hours

Microsoft revealed Windows 11 during an online event on Thursday. The announcement comes almost six years after the introduction of Windows 10, which is the world's most widely used PC operating system, with over 1.3 billion devices using it.

Windows, which represents over 10% of Microsoft's revenue even as the company has grown by selling cloud services, became more critical during the pandemic as people stayed home and spent more time with Windows 10 for school, work and gaming. Microsoft reported higher Windows revenue from consumer PCs — but Apple's Mac revenue also rose, and shipments of PCs running Google's Chrome OS skyrocketed.