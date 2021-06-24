You can now choose and design a newly built home and put it in your shopping cart, as big builders launch virtual homebuying

The Covid-19 pandemic certainly accelerated e-commerce, from groceries to household goods, and now you can even buy a new construction home fully online.

Two major public homebuilders, Taylor Morrison Home and PulteGroup, recently piloted programs in which buyers can choose, design and finance a new home virtually and just put it in their shopping cart.

"Really what our industry needs to do is catch up with world of e-commerce and what every other industry is doing," said Sheryl Palmer, CEO of Taylor Morrison. "That doesn't mean that everybody will buy a house online, but we want to make sure that we give the control to the consumer so that they can communicate with us the way they want to."

Twenty-eight-year-old Emily Moore was one of the first to use the Taylor Morrison online portal. She is a first-time homebuyer, but she said she felt very comfortable purchasing the Houston home without ever entering a showroom.

"A few years ago, people laughed at buying your car online, and I just bought a house online!" exclaimed Moore, who added that part of the reason she did it was the pandemic and social distancing.

"That, and it was really convenient," she added.

Palmer admitted even she was surprised by the swift demand for the new program.

"We've only done the to-be-built reservation system for the last six weeks, and in total we've seen over 1,500 shopping cart entries, and probably something close to a 60% conversion [to sales]. That's 10 times what you would normally see."