The possible consequence of a $15 minimum wage: Higher child-care costs for families

The push for a higher federal minimum wage could help those who are underpaid, particularly child-care workers.

However, raising that minimum pay rate could also make child care unaffordable for many families.

Such is the Catch-22 that policymakers now face as they look to rebuild the economy from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to recent research from the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington-based think tank.

"The business model for child care is broken, and Covid taught us that," said Linda Smith, director of the early childhood initiative at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Moreover, raising the minimum wage could create a "vicious cycle with no end in sight," she said.

"If parents can't pay any more, it will basically exclude more parents from child care, not increase their access to it," Smith said.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour. However, legislators have proposed kicking that hourly rate up to $10 per hour or as high as $15 per hour.

In 2020, the hourly median pay for child-care workers was $12.24 per hour, or $25,460 per year. That is below the federal poverty level of $26,200 for a family of four, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.