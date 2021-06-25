Cramer's week ahead: The June jobs report will be pivotal

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to keep a clear mind in the coming days as Wall Street readies to digest the June jobs report out in a week.

The report will be pivotal due to the ongoing debate about rising consumer prices in the U.S., he said.

"Next week's all about Friday's nonfarm payroll report. Regardless of what the actual number is, the inflation hawks are going to come on TV, they're going to make a lot of noise about how the economy's [overheating]" and the Fed needs to tighten immediately, the "Mad Money" host said. "Don't even bother to listen to them."

The comments come after the major stock indexes rebounded this week from noteworthy declines a week ago.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose in Friday's session, notching fresh record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to be within 1% of its own closing high from early May.

Cramer also flagged the corporate earnings reports he'll be keeping an eye out for in the week ahead.

