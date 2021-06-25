Indonesia's health-care workers struggle with a 'double burden' as cases rise, humanitarian organization says

Medical workers in Indonesia are grappling with the pressure of caring for Covid-19 patients while quickly vaccinating the country's residents as infections increase, according to a global health and humanitarian relief organization.

"Health care workers in Indonesia are struggling with a double burden," said Edhie Rahmat, executive director for Indonesia at Project HOPE, short for Health Opportunities for People Everywhere.

First, they have to take care of both Covid patients and patients with other diseases. Second, they are "under pressure to rapidly cover a high number of populations that need to be vaccinated," he told CNBC in an email.

Total infections crossed the 2 million threshold on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 55,594 people have died of Covid-19 in Indonesia. Meanwhile, around 8.9% of Indonesia's population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, and 4.6% of the country is fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data.