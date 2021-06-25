Infrastructure investors like Biden's deal, even though it's smaller than hoped. How to trade it

A Caterpillar (Cat) Excavator is seen working at a construction site near the New York Harbor in Brooklyn, New York, March 4, 2021.

The infrastructure deal is smaller than many wanted, but it will still make a difference, according to investors in the space.

President Joe Biden said he has reached agreement on a "hard" infrastructure bill that would involve $579 billion in new investments in road construction, waterways, electric utilities, and broadband internet.

While much smaller than the initial, broader $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan proposal, investors said it nonetheless represented a significant down payment on rebuilding America's infrastructure.