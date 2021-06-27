Republican senators say bipartisan infrastructure deal can move forward after Biden clarifies position

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), following a bipartisan meeting with U.S. senators about the proposed framework for the infrastructure bill, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2021.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday that the bipartisan infrastructure deal can move forward, following President Joe Biden's clarification that he'll sign the bill even if it comes without a reconciliation package.

The president had said last week that he'd refuse to sign the deal unless the two bills came in tandem, a remark that angered and surprised Republican lawmakers.

After backlash from Republicans including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Biden released a lengthy statement on Saturday walking back the comment and reiterating full support for the deal.

"We were all blindsided by the comments the previous day, which were that these two bills were connected," Portman said during an interview with ABC's "This Week."

"I'm glad they've been de-linked and it's very clear that we can move forward with a bipartisan bill that's broadly popular not just among members of Congress, but the American people," Portman said. He added there's been "good faith" from both parties throughout negotiations.

The second bill, called the American Families Plan, would have spending for Democrat-backed issues like climate change, child care, health care and education. It would be passed through reconciliation, a process that doesn't require Republican votes to pass through Congress.