Shares pop on trading debut of Electric Last Mile, the latest speculative EV company to go public

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions popped on their trading debut Monday on the Nasdaq, adding to a growing list of speculative electric-vehicle start-up companies to go public through deals with special purpose acquisition companies.

The Michigan-based company plans to begin production of a small electric commercial van at a factory in Indiana this fall, according to ELMS CEO James Taylor. The plant last produced gas-guzzling Hummer SUVs in the mid-2000s.

Shares of the company — ticker symbol "ELMS" — opened Monday at $11.10. They jumped by as much as 9.8% before losing most of those gains. The stock was trading up by about 1.9% at about 11:40 a.m. ET.

Taylor, a former executive with General Motors, said he believes the company is different from other EV start-ups because it is concentrating exclusively on commercial vehicles. Its electric van also is based off a vehicle already being produced by Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Stock in China.