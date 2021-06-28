France has a new conservative figurehead who’s looking to topple President Macron

French politician Xavier Bertrand campaigns for his reelection as President of Region Hauts-de-France. Jean Catuffe | Getty Images News | Getty Images

There's a new face in French politics who could pose a serious challenge to President Emmanuel Macron and his re-election ambitions. Xavier Bertrand, a politician from the center-right Les Republicans party, won Sunday's regional vote with around 52% of support in the northern region of Hauts-de-France. He beat the candidate from the far right, who got around 26% of the votes, according to exit polls published by France's interior ministry. "The National Front was stopped, and we have strongly pushed it back," Bertrand said during a victory speech on Sunday in relation to the far-right party, which was renamed National Rally in 2018. In Sunday's regional vote, marked by a very high level of abstentions, Bertrand's party experienced strong support across the country. On the other hand, Marine Le Pen's National Rally and La Republique en Marche, of the incumbent Macron, failed to win in any of the regions.

Bertrand also said Sunday that the result gave him the strength to meet the needs of all French people, hinting at his aspirations of becoming president at elections next year. Les Republicans has yet to choose who will lead its presidential campaign, but after Sunday's vote, Bertrand is well placed to win the nomination. "He is currently the best placed among potential right-wing candidates in the first round of the presidential election," Eric Mengus, associate professor at H.E.C. Paris Business School, said via email. "Yet, the nomination (within Les Republicans) is still open and will take place only in the fall," Mengus added. Bertrand has seen his popularity levels increase over the past few weeks, currently polling 16% among the main candidates for next year's presidential election. Le Pen is first in the same poll with 26% of the support, followed by Macron at 25%, according to a poll of polls.