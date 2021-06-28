YouTube faces close scrutiny in Europe’s new Google probe

The logo of video-sharing website YouTube is displayed on a smartphone on November 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

LONDON — It's Europe's fourth big investigation into Google, and this time video-sharing site YouTube seems to be getting some special attention.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, announced last week that it had concerns that Google is favoring its own online display ad technology services, therefore potentially breaching antitrust rules in the EU.

As part of the probe, the commission said it will examine "in particular" what it described as the "obligation" to use Google services like the Google Ads platform to purchase online display ads on YouTube. Display ads are a form of paid advertising that can be found on websites, apps, and social media. These ads come in several different formats and sizes.

It also said that it will assess the "obligation" to use Google Ad Manager, a platform that facilitates both the buying and selling of ads across multiple ad networks, to serve online display ads on YouTube, as well as potential restrictions placed by Google on rival services and how they serve online display ads.

"YouTube has a strong market position. It is possible that Google makes use of that to favor his services," a source familiar with the investigation, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the probe, told CNBC. The same source added that the EU's work is still "very preliminary."

YouTube's ads made up around $6 billion of Alphabet's first-quarter revenues in 2021. That was 11% of the firm's total income for that period.

Google said in the wake of the new probe: "We will continue to engage constructively with the European Commission to answer their questions and demonstrate the benefits of our products to European businesses and consumers."