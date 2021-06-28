Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; official data shows China's industrial profit growth slowing in May

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade. Meanwhile, official data showed that China's industrial profits for May slowed.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.15% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.16%. South Korea's Kospi also dipped 0.12%.

Australia stocks were little changed, as the S&P/ASX 200 traded around the flatline.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded fractionally lower.