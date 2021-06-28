Moody's says these Indian infrastructure firms are better positioned to withstand Covid disruptions

India's second wave of coronavirus outbreak will affect the country's infrastructure firms to varying degrees, according to Moody's Investors Service.

Power companies and ports are expected to better withstand the impact of pandemic-led disruptions compared with airports and toll road operators, the ratings agency said in a recent report.

The South Asian country suffered a devastating second wave when reported coronavirus cases jumped sharply between February and early May. It left hospitals overwhelmed and medical necessities like oxygen and medicines in short supply.

While the central government resisted imposing another nationwide lockdown like last year's, state authorities stepped up localized restrictions to stem the spread of the virus — that included regional lockdowns.

"The lockdowns, along with public behavioral changes, are curbing economic activity and mobility, which will have a varied impact on infrastructure companies," Abhishek Tyagi, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody's, said in a statement.

India's regional lockdowns led to lower electricity demand as well as lower traffic volumes for transportation companies. But, labor availability has not been significantly affected so far.

Here is what Moody's had to say about the country's infrastructure companies: