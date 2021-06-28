Part-time workers would have easier access to 401(k) plans if this bill passes

Some part-time workers who stay on the job may get faster access to their company's 401(k) plan.

As part of retirement legislation pending in Congress, workers who book between 500 and 999 hours for two consecutive years would generally be eligible for their employer's plan. That would be a reduction from the current three-year requirement, a mandate enacted as part of the Secure Act of 2019.

Companies already must extend eligibility to part-timers who work at least 1,000 hours in a year, a rule that was in place before that 2019 legislation.

Roughly 25.2 million workers are considered part-time, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They also tend to be among the workers who have no access to a retirement plan at work, which can be due in part to not meeting their employer's eligibility requirements.

"Employees who are part-time tend not to be long-service employees," said Robyn Credico, managing director of retirement at Willis Towers Watson, a business advisory firm.

"So say even if they were allowed to contribute [right away], if they leave a few months later, there are administrative issues … and there would be a lot of churn on the accounts," Credico said, explaining why part-timers generally are treated differently when it comes to 401(k) plans.