Preliminary indications show Surfside air is not toxic after 12-story tower collapse, mayor says

Surfside, Florida Mayor Charles Burkett said Monday his town is testing the air quality amid health concerns for first responders and residents following the collapse of a 12-story ocean-front condo tower.

Burkett told CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith" that preliminary indications showed the air was not toxic. Those comments came after Burkett said Friday that "it is probably not safe to be here" when asked about the air quality.

After a meeting with an engineer and an air-quality specialist, "I came away feeling very good about breathing in all of that smoke and stuff that you and I were breathing in all day that day, because that was the worst day," Burkett said Monday. "I still have a little chest pain from inhaling all that smoke."